Cox Media Group Promotes David Abel To Vice President & Market Manager Of CMG Atlanta Radio

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Group (“CMG”) announced today that David Abel has been named VP & Manager of CMG Atlanta – effective February 17.









Abel brings a wealth of experience from within CMG and the industry. Abel began his radio career in New Orleans. He spent 11 years as a leader with Cox Radio in Birmingham, Orlando, and Greenville before becoming a VP/GM with Apex Broadcasting, ultimately working as its Chief Operating Officer. He joined Griffin Communications as VP of Radio and came back to CMG in 2019 as VP & Market Manager for CMG San Antonio Radio, one of the highest-rated radio clusters in the country, with 5 stations consistently ranked within the top 8 in the market, regularly the top revenue performer, and a team that has earned numerous industry awards including NAB Marconi Awards, Crystal Awards, CMA Awards, and many others.

“It's always rewarding to promote from within CMG,” said Rob Babin, CMG's EVP of Radio.“I'm confident that David's experience and expertise will help us achieve new milestones and drive our vision forward while we work daily to serve our audiences, clients, and talented employees at CMG Atlanta.”

Abel is a dedicated broadcaster actively involved in his community and with industry boards including the Texas Association of Broadcasters and San Antonio Sports Association. He was awarded the 2024 Breakie Legacy Award from the Texas YES Project, which is focused on improving resources to achieve educational equality.

“My journey with Cox Media Group started nearly 25 years ago, and it has been a privilege working alongside the many talented and dedicated team members in San Antonio and throughout our company,” said Abel.“I am looking forward to working with CMG's flagship radio brands and serving our team, listeners, customers, and communities throughout Atlanta.”

CMG Atlanta and its top-performing radio stations (WSB-AM, WSB-FM, WALR-FM, WSRV-FM) are an integral part of Atlanta's media landscape and have provided consentient leadership and service to the community for 102+ years. CMG Atlanta distinguishes itself from its competitors through a combination of factors including its historical legacy, local programming, proven advertising resources, and incredibly talented team of employees.

About Cox Media Group

CMG Media Corporation (d/b/a Cox Media Group) is an industry-leading media company with unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional team members. CMG provides valuable local and national journalism and entertainment content to the people and communities it serves. The company's businesses encompass 14 high-quality, market-leading television brands in 9 markets; 50 top-performing radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 10 markets; a Washington, DC news bureau; and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG's TV portfolio includes multiple primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. For more information about CMG, visit .

Media Contact:

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at