Baycare Names Marc Hallee New Vice President, Total Rewards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In his new role, Hallee will be responsible for designing competitive, sustainable and scalable rewards programs that meet the evolving needs of BayCare's more than 33,000 team members. He will focus on developing cost-effective solutions that attract and retain top talent while optimizing productivity. Hallee will also prioritize user-friendly systems and effective communication strategies across the system to support team members and leaders in delivering extraordinary care.

"I am honored to join BayCare and look forward to contributing to its people-first culture," said Hallee. "I am eager to work with the talented teams at BayCare to create innovative Total Rewards strategies that empower team members and drive organizational success."

Hallee brings over 30 years of experience in human resources and consulting, specializing in total rewards, talent management and change leadership. His expertise includes designing programs that attract and retain top talent while aligning with organizational goals. Prior to joining BayCare, Hallee most recently served as senior client partner and chief growth officer for health care at Korn Ferry in Chicago, Illinois, since 2019. He also founded Marc Hallee & Associates, LLC, a consulting firm focused on helping health care organizations create human resources programs, in 2016.

Hallee is succeeding Nikki Daily in the role. BayCare announced earlier this week that Daily will succeed Kyle Barr, BayCare's chief team resources officer, when she retires next month.

"Marc's extensive experience and innovative approach to total rewards make him the perfect fit to lead this critical area of our organization," Daily said. "His vision and leadership will help ensure that BayCare remains an employer of choice in West Central Florida and continues to support our team members' well-being."

Hallee holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Bates College, graduating cum laude, and a Master of Business Administration degree in leadership and change management from DePaul University, where he graduated with distinction.



About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare .

