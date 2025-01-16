Brown Altman & Dileo, LLP Handles Commercial Leasing For Connectone Bank's New South Fork Location In East Hampton

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

David Altman, a Founding Partner of Brown Altman & DiLeo, LLP, successfully handled a high-profile commercial leasing transaction on behalf of ConnectOne Bank.

New full-service branch will support robust local with greater community access

- David Altman, Founding Partner of Brown Altman & DiLeo, LLPMELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brown Altman & DiLeo, LLP, a premier law firm specializing in all aspects of real estate law, is pleased to announce that after extensive negotiation, David Altman, founding partner of Brown Altman & DiLeo, LLP, successfully handled a high-profile commercial leasing transaction on behalf of ConnectOne Bank. This new full-service branch is located at 78B Park Place in East Hampton, New York, securing a long-term commitment for the bank's continued expansion and operations while adding to the area's robust economy.This significant deal highlights Altman and the firm's expertise in navigating commercial leasing arrangements and real estate transactions for a wide range of clients to the benefit of the East Long Island community. Altman worked diligently to secure favorable terms for ConnectOne Bank, ensuring the transaction aligns with the bank's strategic growth objectives and ability to serve the community. ConnectOne Bank is now expanding after its pending acquisition of The First of Long Island Corporation, the Melville-based parent company of The First National Bank of Long Island."I am privileged to have represented ConnectOne Bank in the leasing transaction of this strategically important space," said Altman. "This transaction underscores our capacity to deliver expedient and thorough legal services to our clients. We are grateful to work with ConnectOne Bank as it expands, and this new branch, alongside their existing East Hampton location, will enhance their ability to serve both current clients and new customers for years to come."Kevin Santacroce, ConnectOne Bank's New York Market President, added:“ConnectOne Bank's new full-service retail office in East Hampton marks a new milestone in our strategic growth, underscoring our dedication to serving the community with a relationship-focused approach to banking,” said Kevin Santacroce, New York Market President at ConnectOne Bank.“We are grateful to Brown Altman & DiLeo, LLP for their expertise in securing the commercial lease for this East End location. This expansion represents an exciting opportunity to strengthen our connections with clients and create new possibilities for our team.”About Brown Altman & DiLeo, LLPBrown, Altman & DiLeo is a law firm specializing in all aspects of real estate law, both residential and commercial throughout the New York Metropolitan area, including all towns, villages and cities in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., is a modern financial services company that operates, through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and the Bank's fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank is a high-performing commercial bank offering a full suite of banking & lending products and services that focus on small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. is a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol“CNOB,” and information about ConnectOne may be found at .

Jason Zove

Standard Advisors Group

+1 516-373-6200

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.