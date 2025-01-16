Mission Critical Group Fully Integrates Mission Critical Facilities International After Acquisition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced production facilities and expanded solutions position MCG as a leader in the power solutions industry

MCKINNEY, Texas , Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Critical Group (MCG) , a leading provider of innovative solutions for critical power challenges specializing in design, manufacturing, delivery, and service, announces the full integration of Austin-based Mission Critical Facilities International (MCFI) into its operations after being acquired in 2023. MCFI's advanced power solutions serve as the original for MCG to provide a complete lifecycle of power systems and service capabilities across mission critical industries, including data centers, healthcare, telecommunications, energy and more.

Unified Expertise and Advanced Manufacturing Capabilities

MCG's offerings, such as power modules, modular data centers, microgrids, generator enclosures, power skids, e-houses, switchgear, switchboards, backup power systems and aftermarket services, ensure reliability and scalability for critical infrastructure projects.

Recent JTS and Point Eight Powe acquisitions have expanded MCG's market reach and production capabilities. With over 700,000 square feet of advanced manufacturing facilities across the U.S., MCG delivers more efficient, innovative solutions with a faster time to market. JTS brings expertise in modular power systems and generator enclosures from its Idaho and Texas operations. Point Eight Power enhances MCG's portfolio with switchgear, switchboards and power control solutions from Louisiana and Mississippi.

“Our mission has always been more than just words-it's a promise to sustain essential industries and drive progress,” said Jeff Drees, CEO of Mission Critical Group.“By fully integrating MCFI into MCG, alongside JTS and Point Eight Power, we've created a seamless organization ready to solve the most complex power challenges. Together, we are powering the systems the world relies on while building a more secure future.”

MCG Leadership and Workforce Expansion

As part of the integration, Matt Coffel , Co-founder and President of MCFI, will become MCG's Chief Commercial and Innovation Officer. Troy Miller , General Manager of MCFI, will assume the role of MCG's VP/GM of Delivery and Services. MCG is also aggressively expanding its workforce to meet rising demand and support growth across sectors.

A Milestone in MCG's Rapid Expansion

With four M&A events in just two years, this integration marks another significant milestone in MCG's rapid expansion. It reinforces the company's commitment to delivering exceptional results and innovation across the mission critical power solutions market.

For more information, visit .

About Mission Critical Group

Mission Critical Group (MCG) designs, manufactures, delivers and services innovative solutions to solve our customers' critical power challenges. MCG offers packaged power solutions and products, leveraging over 650 employees with 200+ years of combined mission critical staff leadership experience. Operating across 700,000+ square feet of manufacturing space, MCG is ready to effectively meet evolving industry demands. MCG Companies include JTS and Point Eight Power . For more information, please visit .

