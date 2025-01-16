Emmes Group® Names Germaine Gross Chief Commercial Officer Of Emmes® Biopharma

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With more than 30 years in life sciences and 15 years leading CRO Business Development efforts, Gross will spearhead the next phase of growth in Emmes Biopharma's business portfolio. Reporting directly to Emmes Group Chief Executive Officer Sastry Chilukuri and serving on the company's Executive Management Committee, she will play a critical role in deepening Emmes' partnerships and delivering transformative solutions for biopharma-sponsored clinical trials.

"Germaine's impressive track record of leadership, expertise, and proven ability to cultivate lasting partnerships makes her the perfect fit for this role," said Sastry Chilukuri, Chief Executive Officer. "Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment as we redefine how biopharma clinical research is conducted by leveraging AI, advanced technology, and operational excellence. We're confident that Germaine's leadership will amplify our ability to deliver exceptional value to our biopharma partners."

Gross expressed her enthusiasm at joining Emmes Group: "I'm thrilled to join Emmes Group during such an exciting period of transformation and growth. Emmes has an extraordinary legacy of innovation and scientific excellence across its 47-year history. Combining this legacy with cutting-edge technology and AI to enable faster, higher quality clinical research has the potential to transform the industry. I look forward to working with the talented team at Emmes Group to expand our reach, enhance client partnerships, and help shape the future of biopharma clinical trials."

Gross has held leadership roles at industry-leading organizations such as ICON, PRA Health Sciences, and INC Research, where she successfully developed and expanded business portfolios. Prior to joining Emmes, she led the Asia Pacific Commercial Team at ICON. With deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions, commercial operations, and strategic alliances, Gross has a proven ability to foster strong partnerships and implement innovative solutions. Her track record aligns seamlessly with Emmes Group's vision for transformative growth.

About Emmes Group:

Emmes Group, a specialty, technology and AI enabled contract research organization (CRO), is advancing and modernizing clinical research to improve patient outcomes. Founded as Emmes more than 47 years ago, we became a trusted clinical research partner to the U.S. government. Today, Emmes Group is a global full-service CRO operating in 72 countries worldwide collaborating with government agencies, public-private partnerships, and biopharma innovators. Now wholly owned by New Mountain Capital, we are transforming the future of clinical research and bringing life-changing treatments closer to patients.

About Emmes:

Emmes, founded more than 45-years ago, is a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. Emmes has supported more than 2,000 clinical trials across numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world. The company has built industry leading capabilities in cell and gene therapy, vaccines and infectious diseases, ophthalmology, and neuroscience. Today, we are part of the Emmes Group, helping transform the future of clinical research. Learn more at

