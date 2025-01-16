IQST - Iqstel Evolving For The Future: Transforming Into A Dynamic Holding Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL Inc. (OTCQX: IQST ), a leading-edge multinational corporation, proudly announces its rebrand as a dynamic holding company. This transformation marks a pivotal chapter in iQSTEL's journey, expanding its focus from telecommunications to include fintech, artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity.

A Bold Step Toward Innovation and Diversification

The rebrand represents iQSTEL's evolution from a telecommunications powerhouse into a global corporation . This transformation underscores the company's mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions across industries that drive global progress and security.

Leandro Iglesias, CEO of iQSTEL, highlighted the significance of this milestone:

"This rebrand marks a significant milestone for iQSTEL. By expanding our portfolio and adopting a new visual identity, we are positioned to lead in telecommunications, fintech, AI, and cybersecurity while remaining true to our core values of innovation and connectivity."

This rebrand is the first step in the branding strategy guided by ONAR , iQSTEL's strategic marketing partner. ONAR's expertise has been instrumental in redefining iQSTEL's identity and positioning the company to compete with the world's largest technology corporations. The upcoming phases of this strategy will launch iQSTEL's brand onto the global stage, solidifying its reputation as a leader in multiple industries.

A Fresh Look for a Bold Vision

iQSTEL's refreshed visual identity -including an updated logo, color palette, and design-symbolizes strength, agility, and a forward-thinking organization. The new brand reflects iQSTEL's commitment to embracing opportunities and meeting the evolving needs of global markets.

Broadening Our Horizons

While telecommunications remains a cornerstone of the company's success, iQSTEL's expansion into fintech, AI, and cybersecurity showcases its adaptability and determination to address challenges across multiple industries.



Fintech : Empowering financial inclusivity through innovative digital solutions.

AI Services : Harnessing artificial intelligence to revolutionize industries and drive efficiencies. Cybersecurity : Safeguarding businesses and communities in an increasingly connected world.

Global Impact and Commitment to Excellence

iQSTEL is dedicated to fostering innovation, enhancing customer experiences, and creating shareholder value. The company's subsidiaries will continue to deliver best-in-class services and products , strengthened by the resources and strategic vision of the parent company.

This rebrand also signals iQSTEL's readiness to collaborate globally , contributing to sustainable and inclusive growth while addressing critical global challenges.

A Future-Driven Outlook

iQSTEL envisions a future where technology propels progress, improving lives and enabling businesses to thrive in a connected, secure, and intelligent world. With its sights set on transformative investments and strategic collaborations, iQSTEL aims to redefine possibilities across its industries.

Commitment to Shareholder Value and NASDAQ Uplisting

In accordance with iQSTEL's commitment to protecting shareholder value , the company's management states that there will be no consideration of any reverse stock split of the company's IQST shares prior to achieving a NASDAQ listing . Should the company eventually decide to execute a reverse stock split, it would be aligned with and executed in conjunction with the NASDAQ uplisting to support long-term shareholder value and market positioning.

If a reverse stock split is determined to be necessary, the company will formally announce it through an SEC filing , ensuring transparency and clear communication with shareholders.

The uplisting process is presently underway and progressing well, further reinforcing iQSTEL's commitment to its long-term growth and innovation goals.

Join Us in Shaping the Future

As iQSTEL embarks on this exciting new phase, it invites customers, partners, and stakeholders to join in redefining what's possible. Together, iQSTEL is poised to achieve greater heights and drive progress in the most critical sectors of the global economy.

About iQSTEL:

iQSTEL Inc. (OTC-QX: IQST ) ( ) is a US-based multinational publicly listed company in the final stages of the path to becoming listed on NASDAQ. With FY2024 revenues of $277 million based on preliminary accounting, iQSTEL is positioning itself for explosive growth. iQSTEL's mission is to serve basic human needs in today's modern world by making essential tools accessible, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, socioeconomic status, or identity. The company recognizes that modern human needs such as physiological, safety, relationship, esteem, and self-actualization are marginalized without access to ubiquitous communications, financial freedom, clean, affordable mobility, and information.

iQSTEL has been building a strong business platform with its customers, and by leveraging this trust, the company is now beginning to sell high-tech, high-margin products across its divisions. iQSTEL is strategically positioned to achieve $1 billion in revenue by 2027 through organic growth, acquisitions, and high-margin product expansion.



Telecommunications Services Division (Communications):

Includes VoIP, SMS, International Fiber-Optic, Proprietary Internet of Things (IoT), and a Proprietary Mobile Portability Blockchain Platform.

Fintech Division (Financial Freedom):

Provides remittance services, top-up services, a MasterCard Debit Card, US bank accounts (no SSN required), and a Mobile App.

Electric Vehicles (EV) Division (Mobility):

Offers Electric Motorcycles and plans to launch a Mid-Speed Car.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services Division (Information and Content):

Provides AI solutions for unified customer engagement across web and phone channels, along with a white-label platform offering seamless access to services, entertainment, and support in a virtual 3D interface. Cybersecurity Services:

Through a new partnership with Cycurion, iQSTEL will offer advanced cybersecurity solutions, including 24/7 monitoring, threat detection, incident response, vulnerability assessments, and compliance management, providing essential protection to telecommunications clients and beyond.

iQSTEL has completed 11 acquisitions since June 2018 and continues to develop an active pipeline of potential future acquisitions, further expanding its suite of products and services both organically and through mergers and acquisitions.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based partly on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release. This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in

the United States

absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

