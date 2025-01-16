Commercial Amino Acids Markets Report 2024-2029: Growing Population Driving Demand, Increasing Use As Nutraceuticals, Expanding Uses Fueling Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analyses of global market trends, with historic market revenue data from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Amino Acids Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Commercial Amino Acids Market was valued at USD 31.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 42.8 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.10%.
This report on the global commercial amino acids market thoroughly analyzes the current state of the market, including market size, growth trends, and segmentation by product type and application. It explores critical drivers, challenges and opportunities that will affect the use of commercial amino acids. The report focuses on primary applications, namely animal feed, food flavoring and specialized uses. The report also provides insights into the competitive landscape by profiling major industry players and their strategic moves.
The market is undergoing significant growth, driven by several key factors. These include increasing demand across various sectors such as animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages. The growing awareness of the health benefits of amino acids, advances in production technology and ongoing research into new applications are fueling this expansion.
The growing emphasis on personalized nutrition and dietary supplements further enhances the market's dynamics. As companies continue to transform and explore new uses for amino acids, their market presence is strengthening, indicating a positive trend in the global commercial amino acids sector.
The report includes:
Characteristics of the 20 essential commercial amino acids encoded in the genetic code, their current and future applications, associated technologies, and leading manufacturers Analyses of global market trends, with historic market revenue data from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029 Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by product type, application and region A look at the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the influence of macroeconomic factors A Porter's Five Forces analysis and a global supply chain analysis Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and the ESG practices of leading companies A review of recent patents and R&D activity related to bio-based commercial amino acids Analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and venture funding 27 data tables and 35 additional tables
Profiles of Market Leaders
Ajinomoto Co. Inc Evonik Industries AG DSM ADM CJ Corp
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 137
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $31.8 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $42.8 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.1%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Company Profiles
ADM Ajinomoto Co. Inc. Balchem Corp. China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd. Evonik Industries AG Kemin Industries Inc. Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd. Novus International Inc. Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. Vedan International (Holdings) Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Overview Commercial Interests Feed Fortification Food Flavoring Agents Specialty Uses Dietary Needs and Amino Acids Biologic Value of Amino Acid Mixtures Recommended Daily Allowance Amino Acid Metabolism Properties Chemical Structure Isolation and Analysis Microbiological Assay Chromatographic Separation Production Technology Extraction Fermentation Microbiological Processes Chemical D Synthesis Enzymatic Conversion
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Overview Market Drivers Increasing Use of Amino Acids as Nutraceuticals Expanding Uses of Amino Acids Growing Population Driving the Demand for Amino Acids Market Restraints Potential Side Effects of Amino Acid Consumption Fake Nutritional Supplements Affect the Demand for Amino Acids Market Challenges Stringent Regulations Labeling and Safety Standards High Production Costs Market Opportunities Amino Acids in Cancer Treatment Growth in Sports Nutrition and Fitness Emerging Markets with Growing Disposable Incomes and Health and Wellness Awareness
Chapter 4 Regulatory Structure
Global Regulatory Framework The U.S. FDA The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) The Codex Alimentarius Commission ASEAN Harmonization Health Supplements Regulation (Singapore) Regulatory Requirements for Different Applications Dietary Supplements Pharmaceuticals Food Additives Animal Feed Quality Control and Manufacturing Standards Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Quality Assurance Traceability and Labeling U.S. Pharmacopoeia
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Emerging Technologies Metabolic Engineering and Synthetic Biology High-throughput Screening and Fermentation Optimization Continuous-Flow Biocatalysis Advanced Chromatography Techniques Hydroxy Amino Acids Green Chemistry and Sustainable Production Recent Developments
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
Key Market Trends Segmentation Breakdown Commercial Amino Acids: Global Markets Market Analysis by Product Type Methionine Lysine Threonine Tryptophan Phenylalanine Glutamic Acid Cysteine Aspartic Acid Glycine Alanine Arginine Proline Leucine Valine Tyrosine Other Amino Acids Market Analysis by Application Animal Feed Applications Food Flavoring Applications Specialty Uses Applications Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific LATAM Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Commercial Amino Acids: An ESG Perspective
Introduction to ESG Sustainability in the Commercial Amino Acids Market Understanding the ESG Data
Chapter 9 Appendix
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Commercial Amino Acids Market
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN16012025004107003653ID1109097527
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.