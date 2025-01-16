SADAFCO Participates with Innovative Products at the Hajj Conference and Exhibition in Jeddah

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) January 16, 2024, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia — SADAFCO, a leader in the production of dairy products, ice cream, and tomato paste in Saudi Arabia, proudly participated in the Hajj Conference and Exhibition. This event serves as an important platform for networking with industry stakeholders and showcasing the latest innovations and products.



SADAFCO’s participation aligns with its ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of pilgrims during the Hajj season. By offering a diverse range of high-quality products, SADAFCO aims to contribute to enhancing the experience of millions of pilgrims by providing reliable food solutions.



The event provided an ideal opportunity for SADAFCO to connect with influential players in the Hajj missions sector, catering companies, hotels, and Hajj service providers. These connections are essential for expanding SADAFCO’s presence in the growing Hajj services market and supporting the Kingdom’s efforts to improve hospitality and services for pilgrims.



As one of the most significant religious gatherings worldwide, Hajj holds great importance SADAFCO is committed to playing an active role in supporting the Kingdom's strategic initiatives to provide exceptional and efficient services to visitors. This participation underscores SADAFCO’s proactive approach in aligning its business with the goals of Vision 2030, which focuses on innovation and quality in serving the community.





-End-





MENAFN16012025005513012199ID1109097485