Over 30 New Online Training Opportunities With Sofema Online

30+ new courses now on Sofema Online
Sofema online (SOL) expands its training portfolio with 30+ new online courses, enhancing flexibility and support for Aviation professionals.
SOFIA, BULGARIA , BULGARIA, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sofema Online (SOL) announces the expansion of its extensive training portfolio with the addition of over 30 new online courses . Designed to meet the evolving needs of aviation professionals, organizations, and regulatory bodies, the courses focus on accessibility, flexibility, and providing practical insights.
With more than 400 courses, training packages, and diplomas now available, Sofema Online addresses the growing demand for high-quality, industry-relevant training solutions that align with global standards and meet diverse operational challenges.
Overview of New Courses
The new additions span a broad range of critical topics, including regulatory compliance, aviation safety, technical proficiency, and professional development. Highlights include:
Regulatory Training
EASA Part 21 Operational Suitability Data
UK CAA FTS Initial & Recurrent
CCAR-145, EASA-145, FAR-145 Differences
Introduction to Part M and Part CAMO
EASA Quality Assurance Auditing Introduction
UK CAA Part 145 Human Factors
Aviation Safety and Security
Aviation Safety Management System (SMS) Introduction
Insider Threat in Aviation Security
AVSEC Training for Passenger and Baggage Reconciliation (BRS)
Working at Heights Safely
Technical and Operational Proficiency
Aviation English for Technical Engineering Staff
Logistics and Stores Incoming Inspection – Initial and Recurrent
Aircraft Technical Records Essentials
Developing and Managing Aviation Contracts in the Operations and Maintenance Environment
Human Factors and Professional Development
UK CAA Part 66 Module 9 Human Factors
Health and Safety Essentials for Display Screen Equipment (DSE) Users
Specialized Training Programs
EASA Aerodromes – Airside Safety Training
EASA Aerodrome Aviation Compliance Management and Auditing
EU – USA & Canada Bilateral Agreements Related to Aircraft Certification and Maintenance
Focused on Excellence in Aviation Training
The expanded portfolio reflects Sofema Online's ongoing commitment to supporting aviation professionals with training solutions designed to enhance skills, address compliance requirements, and meet industry standards.
About Sofema Online
Sofema Online provides high-quality online training for aviation professionals worldwide. The platform delivers a comprehensive range of courses tailored to regulatory and vocational training needs, focusing on practical application, accessibility, and knowledge development to support operational excellence.
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
