Israel Broadcasting Corporation confirms ceasefire agreement has been signed

(MENAFN) The Israel Broadcasting Corporation confirmed on Wednesday that a ceasefire agreement has been signed for the Gaza Strip, along with a deal for the exchange of prisoners. US President-elect Donald also confirmed that the deal was finalized, stating that "the detainees will be released soon."



This announcement follows Hamas's statement that it had handed over its agreement for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange to mediators. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken further indicated that the deal was "imminent." Hamas reported that its delegation, led by Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, submitted the approval to mediators in Qatar and Egypt.



Two Palestinian sources close to the negotiations in Doha revealed that both Hamas and Islamic Jihad had agreed to the terms of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange. One source confirmed to AFP that both groups had informed mediators that they approved the final draft of the agreements. Another source mentioned that Hamas had communicated a positive response to Israel through the mediators, with all points and details agreed upon. An official from Islamic Jihad stated that the movement had recently concluded a meeting with Hamas in Doha regarding the ceasefire, noting that both Hamas and Islamic Jihad had aligned positions on the ceasefire and exchange deal.

