Qatar announces successful completion of ceasefire agreement between Israel, Hamas

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Qatar announced the successful completion of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, including a prisoner exchange, following discussions in Doha. Qatari Prime and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani expressed gratitude towards Egypt and the United States for their vital role in advancing the negotiations. He confirmed that the ceasefire agreement would begin on Sunday, January 19, with final steps to be taken within the next few hours.



The agreement includes a six-week ceasefire with a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from central Gaza and the return of displaced Palestinians to the northern Gaza Strip. Additionally, it allows for the entry of 600 trucks with humanitarian aid into Gaza daily, including 50 trucks with fuel. The aid distribution will prioritize the northern Gaza Strip, with 300 trucks allocated for that area. Hamas will release 33 Israeli detainees, including women, children, and men over 50, and will gradually release them over six weeks. In return, Israel will release 30 Palestinian prisoners for every Israeli civilian detainee and 50 for each female soldier released. By the end of the first phase, Israel will release all Palestinian women and children under the age of 19 held since October 7, 2023.



The total number of released Palestinian prisoners is estimated to range between 990 and 1,650, depending on the number of detainees. The release will occur gradually, with three detainees freed each week, and all living detainees will be released first, followed by the bodies of the deceased detainees. The agreement's implementation will be overseen by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. The second phase of the agreement, which is expected to start after 16 days, will focus on the release of all remaining detainees, a permanent ceasefire, and the full withdrawal of Israeli soldiers. The third phase is expected to include the return of all remaining bodies and the beginning of Gaza's reconstruction, under the supervision of Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations.

MENAFN16012025000045015687ID1109097375