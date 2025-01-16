White House declares that Gaza truce possibly to happen ‘this week’

(MENAFN) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated that talks in Qatar aimed at ending the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas are nearing success. The conflict, which began after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, has resulted in over 46,000 Palestinian deaths.



Sullivan indicated that a deal could be finalized within the week, which involves a ceasefire and a hostage agreement. The plan, first proposed by President Joe Biden in June, has reportedly made significant progress, with Israel accepting it and Hamas' approval pending. Both sides are said to be eager to reach an agreement before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.



Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey have played pivotal roles in facilitating the discussions. Senior officials from both Israel and Hamas have participated, and American diplomats are also heavily involved. While Israeli officials are optimistic about the progress, some factions, such as Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have opposed the deal unless it leads to the destruction of Hamas. Meanwhile, heavy fighting continues, with casualties reported on both sides.

