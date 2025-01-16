(MENAFN) Two former UK defense secretaries have called for British to be sent to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force if the conflict reaches a resolution. The suggestion follows reports that UK Prime Keir Starmer plans to visit Kyiv to discuss the potential deployment of British troops in the event of a ceasefire. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has expressed willingness to discuss this matter with Starmer during their meeting.



Grant Shapps, who served as UK Defense Secretary from 2023 to 2024, stated that British participation in a post-war peacekeeping force would be beneficial but would not address all of Ukraine’s needs. He further emphasized the importance of offering Ukraine a clear and decisive path to NATO membership.



The idea of deploying peacekeepers was initially proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron in early 2024, with the suggestion that European countries could provide troops to ensure security during a ceasefire. Zelensky has been receptive to this idea, viewing international peacekeepers as a potential means of pressuring Russia toward peace. However, some European leaders, such as Finnish President Alexander Stubb, have cautioned against rushing into a peacekeeping mission, fearing it could escalate the situation.



Former UK defense secretary Gavin Williamson also highlighted the importance of ensuring Ukraine’s security in any post-conflict scenario, stressing that British troops could help undergird the peace process. He pointed to the failures of the 2015 Minsk agreements, which were supposed to freeze the conflict but ultimately did not resolve it, as a reminder of the need for reliable international support for Ukraine.



Moscow has cautioned that any peace agreement must avoid the mistakes of the Minsk agreements, which senior Western and Ukrainian officials openly admitted to undermining. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that it was premature to discuss peacekeepers while Kiev refuses to engage in negotiations.

