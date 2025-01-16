Explosions Occurred In Kyiv - Air Defense Was Operating In City Center
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense forces were working in the center of Kyiv, explosions were heard.
This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“Air defense forces are working in the center of the capital. Stay in shelters!” Klitschko wrote.
As reported by Ukrinform, an air alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of other regions of Ukraine.
