CM To Take Final Call On CBI Probe Into Former Minister’S Murder Case: Odisha Law Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (IANS) Odisha Law Prithiviraj Harichandan on Thursday said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi would take the final call regarding the demands for a CBI probe into the sensational murder case of former minister and senior BJD leader Naba Kishore Das.

Das was shot dead by the Assistant Sub Inspector(ASI) of at Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda on January 29, 2023.

While speaking to persons here on Thursday, Harichandan said that the crime branch investigation into the murder of the former minister did not yield any positive result as his family failed to make its stance clear on the issue.

He further stated that the BJP, then in the opposition, was also demanding for a CBI probe into the matter claiming that the truth behind the case wouldn't be unravelled through the crime branch investigation.

“Although the person who fired the bullets was arrested, when we asked the reason why he opened fire and at whose instance he committed the crime, the then BJD-led state government had no answers. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will decide whether to reopen the case or to take any other step in the matter,” said Harichandan.

Das's daughter and former MLA Dipali Das on Wednesday questioned whether the Mohan Majhi-led state government would initiate a CBI investigation into her father's death case.

“Two of the BJP MLAs raised the issue of the CBI probe into my father's death during the last Assembly session. The workers of the BJP are also raising the same issue on various social media platforms and questioning why I am not demanding a CBI probe into the case. My question to the Mohan Majhi government and all those MLAs is, will you conduct a CBI probe into my father's death case?” questioned Dipali.

She also alleged that some sections of the media and people on social media are making derogatory comments about the former MLA and her family questioning them for not demanding a CBI probe into the matter. She said that her family is undergoing severe mental trauma over these remarks.