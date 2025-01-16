Mahakumbh 2025: Meet Kaante Wale Baba, Lays On 'Thorns' With Ease, Leaves Spectators Stunned Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Several videos of seers and saints with unique names and appearances from Prayagraj have gone on social media. One of them is Ramesh Kumar Manjhi, aka Kaante Wale Baba, who visits every Kumbh Mela and lays down on a bed of thorns as an act of devotion.

Also Read | Bill Gates at Kumbh? Viral videos show Microsoft man at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Kaante Wale Baba has been performing the act for the past thirty years and claims that it is all“God's glory,” which makes him capable of performing such a difficult act.

Kaante Wale Baba at Mahakumbh 2025 | Watch video

“It is all god's glory that helps me do this (lay on thorns)... I have been doing this every year for the last 40-50 years... I do it because it benefits my body... It never hurts me... I donate half of the 'dakshina' I get and use the rest to meet my expenses,” the saint told ANI.

| Mahakumbh 2025: Can world's largest religious gathering avoid health crisis?

Apart from Kaante Wale Baba, videos of saints like Chhotu, Chabhi Wale Baba, Bavander, and Splendor Baba have also gone viral online.

A few days ago, IITian Baba 's story of leaving the corporate world to embrace spirituality amazed the internet. In the viral video, IITian Baba shared that he had pursued aerospace engineering at IIT Bombay. After pursuing the degree, he also tried to find meaning in life and pursued his passion for photography. But he ended up as a saint to find the“true meaning of life”.

| Woman gets darshan of Naga sadhus at Mahakumbh after 2.5 hours; netizens react

Meanwhile, a 21-member delegation from 10 countries arrived at Arail Tent City in Prayagraj on Wednesday evening. The delegation is scheduled to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

Mahakumbh 2025 began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. Naga Sadhus, seers and saints of thirteen Akharas took the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14. Other key bathing dates of Mahakumbh 2025 include January 29, the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, February 3, the occasion of Basant Panchami, February 12, which is Magh Purnima, and February 26, the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.