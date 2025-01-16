Michelle Obama's Absence At Carter Funeral, Upcoming Trump Inauguration Fuels Divorce Rumours With Barack

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former First Lady Michelle Obama's absence from public events with former US President Barack in recent times has sparked divorce rumours on social media. The speculations have gathered steam after Office of Barack and Michelle Obama announced that the former first lady would not attend U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. This marks the second significant event Michelle Obama will miss alongside Barack.

Donald Inauguration Live Updates:

Earlier, Michelle Obama skipped the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025. During the funeral, Barack Obama sat beside US President-elect Donald Trump and former Presidents George W Bush and Bill Clinton.

| Michelle Obama to skip Donald Trump's inauguration-Here's what we know

A recent statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama said that she will also not attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, marking the second time in two weeks that she has skipped a significant event with former US leaders and their spouses, reported AP.

Michelle Obama's decision to skip Donald Trump's swearing-in breaks with tradition, as former presidents and first ladies typically attend the ceremony.

| 'Is that a joke': Joe Biden or Trump - who's most credited for Gaza ceasefire? Comments on social media X about Michelle Obama-Barack Obama's divorce rumours

One user wrote on X, saying,“Sounds like an Obama divorce is on the horizon, we've all seen it, they stop attending functions together [sic].”

Another netizen added,“So the word is that the Obamas are headed for divorce [sic].”

| Tech titans at Donald Trump inauguration: Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg, more

Another social media user said,“I happen to believe this may be due to an issue between the Obamas themselves more than anything else. Seems to me they haven't been seen together too much in public since their personal chef died [sic].”

“Blind gossip says the Obamas are divorcing and an announcement will made soon [sic],” said another.