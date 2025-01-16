Days Away: Key Industry Insights, Investment Opportunities At The Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2025

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The third edition of the Libya Energy&Economic Summit is fast approaching and will take place on January 18-19 in Tripoli. LEES 2025 showcases Libya's potential and highlights emerging opportunities, with a focus on the country's upcoming licensing round, renewed exploration activities and private-sector prospects.

The two-day summit will feature a Strategic Conference and Technical Program, addressing critical topics such as Libya's role in global energy markets, technological innovations for a sustainable future, gender diversity in the energy sector and strategies to accelerate industry growth. The Grand Opening will feature remarks from Libya's top leadership, including the Ministry of Oil&Gas and National Oil Corporation (NOC), alongside international organizations such as OPEC, Gas Exporting Countries Forum and African Petroleum Producers Organization, followed by high-level panel discussions.

Notable sessions include a Ministerial Panel on "Global Energy Alliances – Uniting for a Secure and Sustainable Energy Future," which will explore the role of international cooperation in the Mediterranean and beyond in shaping a resilient energy landscape. An IOC-led panel, "Unlocking Libya – the Next Frontier for Exploration and Investment," featuring TotalEnergies, Eni, Repsol, OMV, Nabors and the NOC, will highlight Libya's untapped potential for exploration and development. Influential leaders from Baker Hughes, bp, NESR, Türkiye Petrolleri, SLB, ConocoPhillips and the NOC will unite to discuss Libya's pivotal role at "the Nexus of the Global Energy Trade,” with a focus on technology and services.



The technical program component, hosted by the Society of Petroleum Engineers of Libya (SPE) and the NOC, will unpack specialized topics ranging from reservoir performance optimization to sustainability in offshore operations to future-proof payment systems for Libya's energy sector. This includes presentations from S&P Global Commodity Insights, Sirte Oil Company, Delta United Group, Tumi Law Firm, Reda Energy, Assail Drilling Company, Akakus Oil Company, Waha Oil Company and others. The technical program will also feature Fireside Chats with representatives from TotalEnergies, Repsol and Eni, as well as Roundtable Discussions focusing on current and future Italy-Libya and U.S.-Libya partnerships.

Delegates will have ample opportunities to network with industry leaders, investors and policymakers through a variety of sessions and events. The summit is proud to have several esteemed companies as Diamond Sponsors, including Mellitah Oil&Gas, Assail Drilling Company – powered by Nabors, Eni, OMV, Repsol, and TotalEnergies , all of whom are actively participating in the event, further enhancing the summit's significance and impact.

The Libya Energy&Economic Summit is set to take place in Tripoli on January 18-19, 2025. The event will bring together industry leaders, investors and policymakers, aiming to foster dialogue, secure investments and support the growth of Libya's energy and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.