UN Deputy Special Coordinator Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Deal

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, Jan 16 (Petra) -- The UN Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and Resident Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Muhannad Hadi, welcomed the announced ceasefire and hostage release agreement for Gaza, calling it "an essential step toward easing the immense suffering caused by this conflict."



"The United Nations stands ready to support this agreement and maximize the scale up of humanitarian relief as best it can to Palestinians who have, for too long, been enduring unbearable, life-threatening conditions," Hadi said, commending the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

He emphasized the imperative for the agreement to facilitate increased aid delivery across Gaza, enabling the UN and its partners to provide assistance at maximum capacity.Hadi called on all parties to ensure unhindered humanitarian access and adherence to international humanitarian law."This agreement is a critical first step, but lasting peace requires advancing broader goals, including Palestinian unity and a negotiated two-state solution where Israel and Palestine coexist in peace and security," he stated.Hadi reaffirmed the UN's commitment to supporting efforts aimed at bringing hope, stability, and a brighter future to the region.