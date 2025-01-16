Moderate Winter Weather Continues Across Kingdom

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, Jan 16 (Petra) -- A mild winter day unfolds across Jordan Thursday, as relatively cool temperatures embrace the highland regions while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba maintain their characteristic warmth. High-altitude clouds will drift across the kingdom's skies, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.

Looking ahead to Friday, temperatures will edge slightly lower as the weather pattern shifts. The highlands will experience a cooler atmosphere while the Jordan Valley and Aqaba preserve their moderate warmth.

The day's canvas will feature scattered high clouds, with winds alternating between northwesterly and northeasterly directions.

Saturday brings another subtle dip in temperatures, introducing low-lying clouds to the meteorological mix. The weather narrative continues with relatively cool conditions across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba maintain their warmer microclimate beneath moderate north-shifting winds.

The pattern holds steady into Sunday, with the highland-valley temperature contrast persisting under intermittent low cloud cover and moderate northern winds.

Today's Temperature Range:

- East Amman: 18 C to 6 C

- West Amman: 16 C to 4 C

- Northern Highlands: 16 C to 4 C

- Al-Sharah Heights: 15 C to 5 C

- Desert Regions: 20 C to 5 C

- Plains: 19 C to 6 C

- Northern Jordan Valley: 22 C to 10 C

- Southern Jordan Valley: 24 C to 12 C

- Dead Sea: 23 C to 12 C

- Gulf of Aqaba: 23 C to 13 C