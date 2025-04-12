Sybiha Says Attacks On Ukraine After Jeddah Meeting Are Russia's Response To Peace Proposals

MENAFN - UkrinForm) After the Ukrainian-American negotiations in Jeddah, during which Ukraine accepted the proposal for an immediate 30-day ceasefire, Russia intensified its attacks, which is its response to the peace proposals.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this in an interview with Ukrinform following his participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"We accepted the American side's proposal in Jeddah, but Russia only escalated its attacks on Ukrainian civilian objects and increased missile terror, including strikes on energy facilities. We have this data. Just yesterday, it was a month since the meeting in Jeddah," Sybiha said.

According to him, a month after the meeting in Jeddah, the Russians launched and deployed about 70 missiles, over 2,200 Shahed one-way attack drones, and more than 6,000 bombs against Ukraine.

"This is Russia's response to all peace proposals. They delay, manipulate, and play with their partners to continue aggression. We must stop them together," Sybiha said.

Ukrainian and American delegations held talks in Jeddah on March 11. Following the talks, Ukraine accepted the U.S. proposal for an immediate ceasefire for 30 days.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was not happy with the bombing, which Russia has recently intensified against Ukraine amid the United States' efforts to achieve peace.