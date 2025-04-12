Ukrainian MFA Criticizes Social Network X For Censoring Russian Crimes Against Ukrainian Children
Tykhyi posted his comments on his X profil , as reported by Ukrinform.
"Seriously, X? Since when is the number of Ukrainian kids killed by Russia considered "graphic content?" This isn't preventing users from exposure to graphic content. This is sweeping Russian war crimes under the rug. This is shameful and must be reversed," he emphasized.
Tykhyi accompanied his post with a screenshot of a publication from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. The screenshot shows that X had hidden an image with statistical data regarding at least 616 Ukrainian children killed by Russia and 1,869 injured since the start of the full-scale invasion.Read also: Zelensky arrives in Kryvyi Rih to visit site of Russian missile strike
As Ukrinform reported, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recognized the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on April 4 as the deadliest since the start of the full-scale war, resulting in the deaths and injuries of children.
