403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Coast Of Papua New Guinea's New Britain Island
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the coast of New Britain Island in Papua New Guinea, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), Azernews reports.
The quake's epicenter was located approximately 94 kilometers southeast of Kokopo, a city home to around 26,000 people. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 58 kilometers beneath the surface.
So far, no casualties or structural damage have been reported. Authorities have also confirmed that there is no tsunami threat following the tremor.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment