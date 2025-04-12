Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Coast Of Papua New Guinea's New Britain Island

2025-04-12 07:08:25
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the coast of New Britain Island in Papua New Guinea, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), Azernews reports.

The quake's epicenter was located approximately 94 kilometers southeast of Kokopo, a city home to around 26,000 people. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 58 kilometers beneath the surface.

So far, no casualties or structural damage have been reported. Authorities have also confirmed that there is no tsunami threat following the tremor.

