Indonesian President Arrives In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the Republic of Indonesia HE Prabowo Subianto arrived on Saturday in Doha on an official visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Minister of Culture HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani and Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the State of Qatar HE Ridwan Hassan.