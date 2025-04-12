Zelensky Congratulates Jews On Passover

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Jews and all Jewish communities in Ukraine and around the world on the holiday of Passover.

The head of state shared this message on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, many recall the story of liberation, the exodus – "events that teach us to truly value freedom, to fight for it, and to defend people."

"May freedom and warm emotions fill every heart, and may security be restored to all those who, unfortunately, are suffering from war today. Chag Pesach Sameach!" Zelensky said.

Passover is one of the main Jewish holidays, dedicated to the exodus of the Jews from Egypt. According to tradition, it is celebrated for seven days, but in the diaspora (Jewish communities living outside Israel), the holiday lasts eight days.

This year, Passover begins on the evening of April 12.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine