Two Qataris Featured In Forbes 2025 World's Billionaires List

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Forbes 2025 World's Billionaires List has been unveiled, featuring a record-breaking 3,028 billionaires from around the world. This year's list, the first time the billionaire population has crossed the 3,000 mark, is more diverse and significant than ever, highlighting the growing economic power of various regions.

Representing Qatar on this prestigious list are two prominent figures: Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani and Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani.

Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani. (Photo by Christopher Pike/Bloomberg)

Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani , a former prime minister and foreign minister of Qatar, ranks 8th among Arab billionaires and 929th globally, with a net worth of $3.9 billion. His wealth is largely attributed to his successful investments in finance, real estate, and energy sectors.

Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani , Chairman of the Qatari Businessmen Association, is ranked 1,850th globally, holding a fortune estimated at $1.9 billion. His wealth stems from his leadership role in the private sector, particularly in construction, hospitality, and finance.

Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani. (Photo: Al Faisal Holding)

The two Qatari businessmen's inclusion in the list reflects Qatar's global economic influence, especially in a year where Arab billionaire representation has surged. Notably, this year saw Saudi Arabia's return to the Forbes' annual world's billionaires list after a seven-year hiatus.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region now boasts 38 Arab billionaires across nine countries, nearly doubling the 20 Arab billionaires listed in 2024. Their combined wealth totals $128.4 billion, a significant increase from last year's total of $53.7 billion.

Forbes 2025 also highlights the rise of new billionaires, with 288 newcomers this year, up from 265 in 2024. The United States once again leads the way with the highest number of new billionaires, adding 103 to the ranks.

The total wealth of all billionaires now stands at a record $16.1 trillion in all, $2 trillion more than a year ago.

In terms of global rankings, Elon Musk continues to dominate as the richest individual in the world, with a net worth of $342 billion. He is followed by Mark Zuckerberg ($216 billion), Jeff Bezos ($215 billion), Larry Ellison ($192 billion), and Bernard Arnault and his family ($178 billion).

US President Donald Trump made the list again at 700th spot, with a net worth of $5.1 billion. Much of his fortune remains in real estate and a significant increase attributed to his investments in media and tech and his ventures in cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Johannes von Baumbach is the world's youngest billionaire on the 2025 Forbes list, securing the 650th spot. He is heir to the Boehringer Ingelheim pharmaceutical empire.

The United States continues to lead the billionaires' ranks, with 902 billionaires, followed by China (516 billionaires, including Hong Kong) and India (205 billionaires). Forbes used stock prices and exchange rates from March 7, 2025, to create this year's ranking .