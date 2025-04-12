World Supports Ukraine's Principled Approach To Ending War Foreign Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) There is a global understanding of the need to end the war in Ukraine in a just manner, as it directly affects security in other regions of the world.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this in an interview with Ukrinform following his participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"The key takeaway from bilateral and multilateral meetings, as well as from participation in panel discussions, is that everyone understands the need and importance of ending the war in Ukraine in a just way. There is support for achieving a comprehensive and just peace for Ukraine and for Ukraine's efforts on this path -- to end this unprovoked war and stop Russian aggression," Sybiha said.

The minister also emphasized the global importance and significance of Ukraine:

"Security in Ukraine and the way this war against Ukraine ends directly impacts the security situation in other parts of the world -- in Africa, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific region. It's all interconnected. Every one of my counterparts I met here acknowledged this, and I felt their support. It is support for our principled approach," Sybiha said.

Three African countries to end accreditation of non-resident ambassadors via Moscow – Sybiha

He added that in resisting Russian aggression, Ukraine is defending the core principles of the UN Charter -- territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the foundations of international law.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is taking place in Turkey from April 11 to 13.

At the forum's opening, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that ending Russia's war against Ukraine through a just and lasting peace agreement remains a priority for Turkey.

Photo: AA