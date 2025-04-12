Rana Daggubati Reviews Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari Chapter 2'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) 'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubati is all praises for Akshay Kumar's "Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh".

Daggubati penned a heartfelt post regarding his honest review of "Kesari Chapter 2". He wrote on his IG, "Just watched an incredible historical courtroom drama - Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. A powerful, important film that stands tall and stays deep with the Indian in you."

He went on to add, "This is storytelling that deserves to be seen across languages. We @SureshProdns will do everything we can to bring this cinematic gem to Telugu audiences in the best way in cinemas."

Lauding the lead cast of the drama, Daggubati concluded, "A must-watch. And great performances by @akshaykumar @ActorMadhavan @ananyapandayy."

On Wednesday, Akshay dropped a striking new look as C. Sankaran Nair from the movie.

Taking to his Instagram, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor shared a picture posing as a Kathakali dancer, showcasing his powerful transformation into the character of Sankaran Nair. The intricate makeup and traditional attire highlight the intensity and depth of his portrayal.

Akshay posted his latest avatar on social media with the caption,“This is not a costume. It's a symbol - of tradition, of resistance, of truth, of my nation. C. Sankaran Nair didn't fight with a weapon. He fought the British Empire with the law - and with fire in his soul. This 18th APRIL, we bring you the court trial they never taught in textbooks. #KesariChapter2 #SankaranVsTheEmpire Only In cinemas.”

Made under the direction of Karan Singh Tyagi, "Kesari Chapter 2" is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, and Adar Poonawalla.

The primary cast of the drama includes R Madhavan as Advocate Neville McKinley, Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill, Regina Cassandra as Palat Kunhimalu Amma, Sankaran Nair's wife, and Simon Paisley Day as General Reginald Dyer.

“Kesari Chapter 2” is scheduled to release in the theatres on April 18 this year.