Norway To Allocate $939M To Equip And Train Ukrainian Brigade

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Norwegian government will contribute NOK 10 billion ($939 million) to equipping and training a Ukrainian brigade.

The Norwegian government said this in a press release seen by Ukrinform.

"Norway stands united with Europe for stronger support for Ukraine, both politically, economically and militarily. Building up larger land forces is important for Ukraine, and we have now set aside ten billion Norwegian kroner for this purpose in 2025. Our contribution is both materiel from our own defense and acquisitions of ammunition and materiel from Ukrainian and international industry. Not least, we will contribute with training," said Norway's Minister of Defense Tore O. Sandvik.

According to the press release, a brigade is set up with different types of arms so that it forms a complete land military combat unit that can operate independently. Normally, a brigade is between 3,000 and 5,000 soldiers. The project is flexible and scalable and will provide equipment and training in accordance with Ukraine's needs.

"The initiative will not be about equipping and training a completely new brigade. What Ukraine needs are 'building blocks' in the form of smaller units that can form part of and reinforce existing brigades. Under Norwegian leadership, the Nordic and Baltic countries work closely with Ukrainian authorities to ensure that the training and equipment meet Ukrainian needs as well as possible," Sandvik said.