Qatar Welcomes US-Iran Talks In Oman

Doha: The State of Qatar has welcomed the talks held between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran in Muscat, mediated by the Sultanate of Oman. Qatar commended the positive atmosphere of the talks, the statements made by both parties, and the constructive role played by Oman in this context.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the State of Qatar's full support for diplomacy and dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues between the US and Iran, within the framework of its firm belief in the importance of fostering security, stability, peace, and development at both regional and international levels.