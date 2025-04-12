Ukraine Expects Turkey To Play Active Role In Supporting Peace Efforts Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine expects Turkey to take an active role in supporting peace efforts, and bilateral relations with this important country in the Black Sea region will continue to strengthen.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this in an interview with Ukrinform following his participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"Turkey is one of our most important strategic partners. During meetings with Turkish representatives, we discussed security in the Black Sea and possibly Turkey's involvement in Ukraine's future security infrastructure and future security guarantees. We are counting on Turkey to play an active role in supporting our peace efforts. We welcome these efforts," Sybiha said.

World supports Ukraine's principled approach to ending war – foreign minister

The minister also stressed that Turkey plays an extraordinarily important role in the Black Sea region.

"Turkey has helped us in the release of prisoners of war. And all of this remains on the agenda. Therefore, we will only deepen bilateral relations with our strategic partner, Turkey," he added.

In his speech at the opening ceremony of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that ending Russia's war against Ukraine and reaching a fair and lasting peace agreement remain a priority for Turkey.