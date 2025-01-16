Keynote By Tamara Lundgren, CEO Of Radius Recycling, At Fastmarkets Circular Steel Summit Focuses On U.S. Manufacturing Revival

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Fastmarkets Circular Steel Summit in Houston, Texas, brought together stakeholders and leaders from the scrap-to-steel this week to review the latest trends, technologies, and dynamics driving scrap and secondary materials activity across North America.

On Wednesday, January 15, Tamara Lundgren, Chairman and CEO of Radius Recycling, delivered the keynote address on the role of the incoming administration in revitalizing American manufacturing, a sector that has lost over 4 million jobs since the turn of the century.

In the address, Lundgren advocated for greater U.S. production of key products while attracting foreign direct investment which contributes to local and national economic growth.“These [manufacturing] projects come with high-paying jobs, often materially increasing the median income in the counties in which they are being built,” said Lundgren.

She outlined tools to achieve a manufacturing renaissance through trade policy development and oversight, tax reform, and reducing regulatory burdens specifically for the metals industry, which plays an essential role in rebuilding manufacturing across the value chain.

“The good news-and there most definitely is good news-is that there is consensus across the political spectrum that onshoring manufacturing is critical for U.S. economic growth and national security,” Lundgren explained.