India Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release Deal
Date
1/16/2025 1:16:05 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- India on Thursday welcomed the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.
The announcement on the deal comes after 15 months of conflict in Gaza.
In its reaction, India hoped that the agreement will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.
“We welcome the announcement of the agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
“We have consistently called for release of all hostages, ceasefire, and return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy,” it said.
