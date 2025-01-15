Brazil’S Corn Exports To Egypt Up By 174%

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's corn exports to Egypt grew by 174.2% in 2024 compared to 2023, to USD 1.103 billion, making the Arab country the world's top buyer of Brazilian-produced corn. According to data from the Agrostat managed by the Latin American giant's of and Livestock , and ComexStat managed by its Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services, these exports significantly influenced the trade performance with Egypt.

In 2024 Egypt imported USD 3.3 billion worth of agribusiness goods from Brazil, an increase of 91.4% compared to 2023. The sector accounts for 82.9% of all Brazilian exports to Egypt. Of this, 33.3% corresponded to corn purchases (excluding for planting). Sugar and meat and offal, primarily beef, were among the other top-grossing products in exports to Egypt.

Egypt, in turn, exported USD 152.5 million to Brazil, primarily in preparations of vegetables and fruits (mainly preserved or frozen potatoes), frozen strawberries, and temporarily preserved olives still unsuitable for consumption.

When fertilizers are included among the products exported to Brazil, Egypt's exports total USD 559.3 million, as fertilizer exports alone accounted for USD 406.8 million. Excluding fertilizers, Brazil's agribusiness surplus with Egypt reached USD 3.16 billion in 2024, a 92.3% increase compared to 2023.

According to data from the ministries, the presence of Arab countries as destinations of Brazilian agribusiness goods has grown. Combined, the six Arab countries among the top 25 clients of Brazilian agribusiness account for nearly 10% of the sector's exports. The United Arab Emirates, the top Arab destination, and Egypt, the second largest, each represent 2% of the total. Also among the leading destinations of agribusiness products are Saudi Arabia (15th), Algeria (17th), Iraq (20th), and Morocco (25th).

