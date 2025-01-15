Paul Davis Restoration Named Among The Top Franchises In Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® Ranking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Franchise500 rankings 2025

- Rich Wilson President and CEO of Paul Davis RestorationJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Paul Davis Restoration was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 46 years, achieving placement on the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and is recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2025 Franchise 500® ranks Paul Davis Restoration as #65 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.“The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It's really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine .“This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success.”In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 46-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Paul Davis Restoration's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.“We are not only proud to be named to this prestigious list,” said Rich Wilson, President and CEO of Paul Davis Restoration,“but to continue to climb to the top on it is a special achievement for us.”To view Paul Davis Restoration in the full ranking, visit franchise500 .#####About Paul Davis RestorationPaul Davis Restoration has restored residential and commercial properties damaged by fire, water, mold, storms, and disasters for over five decades. Paul Davis is a one-stop shop for disaster damage and restoration with hundreds of locations throughout the United States and Canada. The professionals at Paul Davis are certified in emergency restoration, reconstruction, and remodeling. For more information visit the company website at For further info on available franchise territories go to .

