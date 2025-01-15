Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Product For Applying Lotion (LOS-237)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to apply lotions, medicinal rubs, and other products to the back, shoulders, and other hard-to-reach areas," said one of two inventors, from Norwalk, Calif., "so we invented the I G Y B. Our design reduces the struggle and mess associated with trying to apply lotion."

The invention provides an improved way to apply moisturizing lotions to various hard-to-reach areas of the body. In doing so, it saves time and effort. It also eliminates greasy hands, and it eliminates the need to ask for assistance. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-237, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

