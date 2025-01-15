JA Solar Named 2025 MENA Region Top Brand PV At WFES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This award reflects JA Solar's strong presence and reputation in the MENA market, where the company has made significant contributions to the clean transition. Notably, JA Solar recently signed a 1.25GW module agreement for the Abydos Phase II project, Africa's largest PV+storage project, in collaboration with project developer AMEA Power, and China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) as EPC. Additionally, JA Solar's in a facility in Oman further underscores its commitment to supporting the region's energy ambitions.

"We are incredibly honored to be named the 'Top Brand PV' in the MENA region," said Tony Zhu, President of JA Solar's Solar & Storage Business Group. "This recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering superior solar solutions and driving the adoption of renewable energy across the globe. We remain steadfast in our mission to pave the way for a greener and more sustainable future."

The "Top Brand PV" title, awarded by EUPD Research, is based on comprehensive surveys and feedback from industry stakeholders, customers, and experts. It highlights JA Solar's outstanding market performance, product quality, and customer-centric approach.

Through its focus on innovation, reliability, and sustainability, JA Solar has cemented its position as a trusted partner in the global PV industry. As the MENA region advances towards clean energy, JA Solar is dedicated to empowering communities and industries with state-of-the-art solar solutions.

Photo -