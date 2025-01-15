Summer Discovery Opens Applications For Competitive 2025 Pre-College Programs Boosting College Applications And Academic Success

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Five New and Exclusive Programs at Campuses Dartmouth PreCollege Summer Scholars, Vanderbilt University, and University of Oxford

ROSLYN, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer Discovery , the global leader in pre-college programs for nearly six decades, is excited to announce that applications are now open for their all-new highly sought-after 2025 pre-college programs. Known for its partnerships with elite universities, Summer Discovery's programs offer students a unique opportunity to participate in hands-on learning and engage with expert instructors hand-selected by prestigious institutions such as UCLA Anderson School of Management, Dartmouth, and the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. These programs provide measurable outcomes including students earning certificates of completion and letters of recognition that help to bolster their academic portfolio, setting them apart in the college admissions process with real-world experience in their future college major.

As part of its mission to provide best-in-class summer pre-college enrichment experiences, Summer Discovery has expanded its offerings and continues to innovate by offering transformative summer academic experiences to students around the globe. New for 2025, not only has Summer Discovery expanded its offerings across the US, but in November 2024, Summer Discovery announced the acquisition of Oxford Summer Courses. This strategic acquisition expands Summer Discovery's global footprint and strengthens its offerings for students around the world. Students now have access to study in courses at the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, and renowned boarding schools like Eton College.

Vanderbilt University : Nestled in the heart of Nashville, Vanderbilt University blends historic charm with cutting-edge innovation. Students will have the opportunity to explore academic courses such as the Vanderbilt School of Nursing Pre-College Academy, Effective Leadership, Positive Psychology, Farm to Table Culinary Arts, Hands-on Astronomy, Global Citizenship, and more. Through the program, students gain access to world-class resources, including state-of-the-art laboratories, libraries, and makerspaces that fuel innovation and research across disciplines. The university's commitment to interdisciplinary learning encourages students to collaborate across fields, pushing the boundaries of traditional education, while Nashville's vibrant music and cultural scene serves as an extended classroom. Through engaging coursework, dynamic workshops, and off-campus excursions, students will leave with valuable skills and experiences, preparing them for future academic and professional success.

Leadership Institute at Dartmouth : As part of the highly regarded Dartmouth Precollege Summer Scholars program, the Leadership Institute offers a unique opportunity for students to explore the complex nature of leadership. Through this course, students will gain a deep understanding of what constitutes effective leadership and how leadership has evolved across time, industries, and cultures. Taught by an interdisciplinary team of instructors, the program dives deep into leadership theory and its real-world applications, providing students with a comprehensive understanding of how leadership can shift depending on context. Through the combination of traditional classroom learning and hands-on outdoor experiences, this course ends with a transformative two-day leadership retreat at an off-campus lodge in the White Mountains. In this immersive setting, students will engage in leadership challenges that push them to think critically, reflect on their personal leadership style, and gain insights into their potential as leaders and active contributors to their communities.

Research in Medicine Academy at UC Berkeley : In partnership with Polygence , this hybrid program offers high school students a coveted opportunity to gain real-world experience in the medical field, something many students seek but few have the opportunity to partake in. This hybrid program combines an immersive, in-person experience with Summer Discovery at UC Berkeley with a virtual, mentored research project that students can pursue throughout the upcoming school year. On-campus coursework will be augmented with interactive lectures from renowned experts in the field and visits to state-of-the-art facilities, while the subsequent research program is designed to help students build in-demand research skills and create a tangible outcome-an academic-level research paper-under the 1:1 guidance of an expert mentor in the student's chosen field of study.

Cornell University Middle School & Gifted Programs : Cornell joins Summer Discovery's prestigious list of university partners in 2025 offering courses for both middle school and gifted and talented students in medical sciences, global politics, psychology, and engineering. Featured courses include CSI: Forensic Science, Manga & Anime: Artistic Exploration, and Regenerative Medicine: The Engineered Anatomy to name a few. These programs transcend the traditional classroom, offering a dynamic and personalized learning experience that empowers students to explore their passions and discover new talents. This summer experience will not only be filled with immersive academic courses, but it will also be balanced with opportunities to select from daily workshops in the arts, health, and sports, and embark on exciting off-campus excursions. IMG Academy Florida : Summer Discovery has partnered with IMG Academy to offer elite sport camps and academic programming in Bradenton, FL for middle and high school students. This unique experience combines world-class sports training with academic enrichment and personal development. IMG Academy's renowned coaching and state-of-the-art facilities provide students with the tools to excel in both athletics and academics to win in their future. Students choose a sports camp in the morning such as football, soccer, or lacrosse, and in the afternoon take courses such as Health, Wellness & Nutrition, where students design customized meal plans for peak performance, Strength & Conditioning, focused on building athletic ability, and Leadership in Sports, teaching essential leadership skills. Students will also explore Sports Business and Sports Broadcasting, gaining exposure to careers in sports management and media. The program prepares students for success in their athletic pursuits and future careers, while fostering critical thinking and leadership development.



“The competition for spots at elite universities is fierce. Acceptance rates at America's premier universities are often below 5%, creating significant pressure on students looking to gain an edge,” said Adriane Thorpe, CEO of Summer Discovery.“Our expanded offerings provide students with enriching experiences that go beyond traditional classroom learning. By exploring their passions and gaining hands-on experience, students can approach their college applications with newfound confidence and purpose, supported by real-world experience.”









Summer Discovery's newly launched Course Finder tool on the website allows students to effortlessly browse these and all other programs across 18 exceptional university campuses, spanning 12 fields of study from law to medicine, and engineering to psychology, to find those that align with their interests and career aspirations, ensuring a personalized and impactful summer experience. Through the tool, students also gain exposure to fields of study they never knew existed since these subjects are not necessarily taught in school. This tool enhances accessibility, ensuring that applicants can make informed decisions, and streamlines the process of selecting the right program for their summer learning experience.

With the opening of the Summer 2025 Application, Summer Discovery is now accepting submissions for its round one application date of January 28th. As course registration is active and rolling, early applications are encouraged to secure students' preferred university campus and course selection. For more information about Summer Discovery's 2025 programs or to fill out an application today, please visit summerdiscovery.com .

