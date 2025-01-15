Innova Nanojet Technologies Donates Cda Air Purifiers To Senior Care Centers, Schools, And Hospitals In Wildfire-Affected Los Angeles

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Starting today, the company will begin distributing CDa units to senior care centers in Pasadena, one of the most severely affected areas, providing pollution-free and virus-free indoor air spaces for vulnerable groups, including children, seniors, and patients.

The CDa air purifiers, powered by Innova NanoJet's groundbreaking NanoJet technology, produce trillions of nano-scale droplets that physically remove airborne pollutants, viruses, and smoke particles with over 99% efficiency. These units operate without the need for filters, reducing maintenance and waste while using minimal water and energy, making them ideal for large-scale air quality management in crisis situations.

"Our mission has always been to create healthier indoor spaces through innovation," said Dr. Chuantao Wang, President of the company, in an interview with KTLA TV 5 at CES held in Las Vegas last week. "In the face of the devastating wildfires, we are committed to using our breakthrough technology and products to protect those most vulnerable in our community from the harmful effects of air pollution. This donation reflects our ongoing responsibility to serve the community with life-changing solutions."

Innova NanoJet has already received messages of appreciation from existing CDa customers in wildfire-affected areas who have experienced cleaner indoor air during the crisis. This new initiative extends that protection to critical community facilities where clean air is vital for health and safety.

