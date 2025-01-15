ASMO continues to build a strong foundation in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Fleishman Hillard) Dhahran, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, January 15, 2025: ASMO, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco Development Company and DHL, today announced the signing of seven strategic agreements at the iktva Forum & Exhibition 2025 with industry players across the chemicals and refining sectors, oil field service providers, utilities, and the healthcare sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



To further strengthen the Kingdom’s supply chain ecosystem and contribute to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030, ASMO has signed number of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with industry leaders, including:

Chemicals and refinery sector

• Sadara Chemical Company

• SAMREF (Saudi Aramco Mobil Refinery Company Ltd.)

Oil field service providers

• Aro Drilling

• SANAD (Saudi Aramco Nabors Drilling Company)

• Weatherford Al Rushaid

Utility and healthcare sector

• Marafiq (Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu)

• NUPCO (National Unified Procurement Company).



Commenting on the MoUs, Dan Wood, Chief Commercial Officer at ASMO said, “These agreements are a testament to ASMO’s strategic vision and our partners’ confidence in our ability to deliver transformative supply chain solutions. They outline collaborations that intend to drive efficiencies, enhance procurement and logistics capabilities, and integrate advanced technologies to meet the specific demands of Saudi Arabia’s key industries. Through these MoUs, we are laying the groundwork for long-term partnerships that will contribute to operational excellence, cost optimization, and sustainable growth across the region.”



ASMO continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner for businesses across Saudi Arabia. Building on the launch of its first warehousing operations announced on Day 1 of the iktva Forum & Exhibition 2025, ASMO is focused on delivering exceptional value through its comprehensive suite of end-to-end supply chain and procurement services that enhance efficiency, drive innovation, and support sustainable growth in alignment with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.







