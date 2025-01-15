Apex Fintech Selects Finn Partners To Elevate Brand
Date
1/15/2025 8:14:33 AM
(MENAFN- PRovoke)
NEW YORK - Finn Partners has been selected by Apex Fintech Solutions to lead its growth marketing strategies and programs.
Finn Partners is charged with developing a full-scale communications program aimed at elevating brand awareness of Apex, which specializes in investing and wealth management tools.
The collaboration will span a range of initiatives, including public relations, events, digital strategies, and other marketing efforts.
Apex Ascend, a platform to help companies manage investment portfolios, will be a focus of the effort.
“Finn knows fintech and Finn knows the challenges our customers face,” said Joe LaCriola, senior VP and head of marketing at Apex.“Because of that, we were able to build and drive a marketing strategy at an accelerated pace.”
MENAFN15012025000219011063ID1109093287
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.