Apex Fintech Selects Finn Partners To Elevate Brand

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Finn Partners has been selected by Apex Fintech Solutions to lead its growth marketing strategies and programs.

Finn Partners is charged with developing a full-scale communications program aimed at elevating brand awareness of Apex, which specializes in investing and wealth management tools.

The collaboration will span a range of initiatives, including public relations, events, digital strategies, and other marketing efforts.

Apex Ascend, a to help companies manage portfolios, will be a focus of the effort.

“Finn knows fintech and Finn knows the challenges our customers face,” said Joe LaCriola, senior VP and head of marketing at Apex.“Because of that, we were able to build and drive a marketing strategy at an accelerated pace.”







