KUNA Chief Discusses Enhancing Media Cooperation With KNG Undersec.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr. Fatima Al-Salem met with Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Undersecretary Lieutenant General Engineer Hashem Al-Rifai on Wednesday to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation, particularly in news reporting and training.

The meeting also addressed various areas of mutual interest, including media cooperation and training initiatives.

During the meeting, Dr. Al-Salem praised the significant efforts of the National Guard personnel, particularly their role in protecting institutions and facilities during events hosted in Kuwait, ensuring their success.

She also emphasized KUNA's commitment to providing media services to the National Guard and other institutions in Kuwait, supporting their efforts, and highlighting their achievements. Dr. Al-Salem expressed hope for further cooperation in training and the exchange of expertise between the two institutions.

For his part, Lt. Gen. Al-Rifai conveyed the greetings of KNG Chief Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Deputy Chief Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Sabah to KUNA and its staff. He praised the agency's long-standing expertise, exceptional capabilities, and its important role in conveying news and media messages with professionalism and integrity.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening the partnership with KUNA, particularly in the field of training. Lt. Gen. Al-Rifai announced that the National Guard would allocate a seat for KUNA at its Crisis Management Center within the Operations Department to enhance KUNA staff's expertise and skill development.

He further highlighted KUNA's role as the primary source of news related to Kuwait and congratulated the agency on the launch of the "KUNA Observatory" for news verification and combating misinformation, particularly in light of the rapid spread of misleading rumors on social media platforms.

The meeting was also attended by, Director of the National Guard's Moral Guidance Department General Dr. Jadaan Fadhel. (end)

