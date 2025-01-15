India Go Down To Hong Kong 0-5 In Women’S Futsal International Debut

(MENAFN- IANS) Yogyakarta (Indonesia), Jan 15 (IANS) The Indian women's futsal team's debut in the international arena did not go on expected lines with a 0-5 defeat to Hong Kong in a Group B qualifier for the AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 at Yogyakarta's Among Rogo Sports Hall on Wednesday.

However, the team did display passion and perseverance in its first international outing, traits that are ingredients to take the game forward in India.

Playing their first-ever match, the rookie Indian side dished out an encouraging brand of cohesive futsal in the 20 minutes of the first half to trail by a goal. However, the going got difficult in the second session to sustain against a more experienced side that stands 31st in the FIFA rankings.

While skillful Cheung Wai Ki, also a football international, played the key role in Hong Kong's victory with a classy hat-trick, Wai Yuen Ting and Kung Yuet Charis scored the other two goals.

It was definitely a day of reckoning for the Indian girls as the players despite playing their first match at such a big stage, rarely lost their focus and remained true to what they were instructed to do. Khushbu Saroj in the middle was a tireless trier and Drishti Pant caught attention because of her clever movement, moments after she appeared on the pitch.

India's goalkeeper Tanvi Vijaykumar was the busiest player on the court. She encountered a barrage of attacks from her rivals and frequently made some incredible saves.

The Indian coach Joshuah Vaz called for a time-out at the stroke of the 10th minute to give some quick instructions. India's early resistance ended in the 13th minute when Cheung Wai Ki deceived Tanvi for the first time.

What made the difference in the second half was the sheer experience of the Hong Kong players as they cashed in on the Indians' lack of experience. Hat-trick girl Cheung Wai Ki is a smooth operator, her touch and defense-splitting aggression kept the Indians so much rooted in their own half that they hardly had a chance to test the rival custodian. But the defence too was breached more than once; sometimes from a rebound or with a precise volley that widened the gap as the match progressed.

India will play their next match against hosts Indonesia on Friday. Indonesia defeated Kyrgyz Republic 11-3 in their opening match on Wednesday.