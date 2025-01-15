Israeli occupation forces carry out new attacks in Gaza

(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out new in Gaza early Wednesday, escalating their bombardment despite mounting signs of a potential ceasefire agreement. The raids resulted in significant casualties, including 11 Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike on a house sheltering displaced people in the Al-Baraka area of Deir Al-Balah. Local later reported the death toll had risen to 13, with many seriously injured, including children. In a separate attack, Israeli warplanes struck the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing at least seven and injuring several others. Additionally, Israeli military vehicles fired on the northeast of the Nuseirat camp. Another round of strikes hit Gaza City before dawn, targeting displaced people at Al-Ahly Club in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, leading to more casualties.



In southern Gaza, five Palestinians, including a woman, were killed in an Israeli strike on a house in the Al-Nasr neighborhood, north of Rafah. Over the past three days, Israeli bombardment has killed and injured hundreds, with medical sources reporting 63 deaths on Tuesday alone. The airstrikes primarily targeted areas in Gaza City, Deir Al-Balah, and Khan Yunis. Since the outbreak of the conflict on October 7, 2023, Gaza's Ministry of Health reported that the total number of casualties has reached 46,645 dead and over 110,000 injured. The bombardment continues as ceasefire negotiations advance, but the violence shows no sign of abating.



Meanwhile, the UK's Financial Times published a photo essay highlighting the destruction of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. The aerial images showed the camp reduced to rubble, with tens of thousands of homes buried beneath debris. Since Israel's large-scale military operation began on October 5, 2023, about 5,000 Palestinians have died, and tens of thousands more have been displaced. Palestinian resistance forces have caused significant losses among Israeli troops, with official reports confirming the deaths of at least 55 soldiers.

