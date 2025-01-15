Moura Dubeux Breaks Records, Eyes Selective Growth In 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Moura Dubeux, Northeast Brazil's largest developer, achieved unprecedented success in 2024. The company reported record-breaking sales and launches, fulfilling promises made during its 2020 IPO.



CEO Diego Villar expressed optimism about maintaining or surpassing this performance in 2025. The company's sales and adhesions reached R$2.4 billion ($400.0 million) in 2024, a 61.2% increase from 2023.



Moura Dubeux launched 14 projects with a net General Sales Value of R$2.5 billion ($416.67 million), up 58% year-over-year. The net VSO for the last 12 months rose to 54.3%.



Moura Dubeux's closed condominium projects played a significant role in its success. This format accounted for R$1.6 billion ($266.67 million) in GSV launches, while R$942 million ($157.0 million) came from incorporation.



Condominium adhesions grew strongly, advancing 99.6% to R$1.3 billion ($216.67 million), despite a 15.1% decline in the fourth quarter to R$188.7 million ($31.45 million). The company's Mood brand, targeting higher-income families, also saw substantial growth.







Moura Dubeux sold R$379.2 million ($63.2 million) in this segment, a significant improvement from 2023. The Mood format gained traction, representing 14.6% of GSV last year.



Moura Dubeux's financial outlook appears positive. The company plans to continue dividend payments, having distributed R$55 million ($9.17 million) in its first dividend announcement in Q3 2024.



Cash consumption improved from R$166 million ($27.67 million) in 2023 to R$71 million ($11.83 million) in 2024. However, Moura Dubeux 's stock performance has faced challenges.



As of January 2025, its market capitalization stood at R$880.5 million ($146.75 million). Moura Dubeux's success story highlights the potential in Brazil's regional real estate markets.



The company's strategic focus on different market segments and innovative business models positions it well for future growth in the evolving Northeast region's housing market.

