Invitation: Presentation Of Boliden's Q4 2024 Report

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden will announce its Interim Report for the fourth quarter 2024 on Thursday 6 February 22 at 07:45 (CET). A press and analyst will be held on the same day at 09:30, which also can be followed via webcast and telephone. The report will be presented by Boliden's President and CEO Mikael Staffas, and CFO Håkan Gabrielsson.

Press and analyst conference Thursday 6 February

Time:

09.30 (CET)

Venue:

Klara, Room Dagerman

Address:

Klarabergsviadukten 90, Stockholm

To participate via the webcast, please use the link below:

To participate in the telephone conference, please register 5 minutes before the opening of the conference via the link below. After the registration you will be provided with phone number and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

After the call, presentation material and the recorded webcast will be available on our website:

For further information, please contact:

Olof Grenmark

Director Investor Relations

+46 70

291 5780

[email protected]

