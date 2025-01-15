Invitation: Presentation Of Boliden's Q4 2024 Report
STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden will announce its Interim Report for the fourth quarter 2024 on Thursday 6 February 22 at 07:45 (CET). A press and analyst conference will be held on the same day at 09:30, which also can be followed via webcast and telephone. The report will be presented by Boliden's President and CEO Mikael Staffas, and CFO Håkan Gabrielsson.
Press and analyst conference Thursday 6 February
Time:
09.30 (CET)
Venue:
Klara, Room Dagerman
Address:
Klarabergsviadukten 90, Stockholm
To participate via the webcast, please use the link below:
To participate in the telephone conference, please register 5 minutes before the opening of the conference via the link below. After the registration you will be provided with phone number and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.
After the call, presentation material and the recorded webcast will be available on our website:
For further information, please contact:
Olof Grenmark
Director Investor Relations
+46 70
291 5780
[email protected]
