Heiko Wuttke takes over as CEO of PNE AG (news with additional features)

Thanks to Per Hornung Pedersen PNE AG's Board of Management temporarily consists of four members Cuxhaven, January 15, 2025 – As planned, Heiko Wuttke has taken over the position of CEO of PNE AG. He replaces Per Hornung Pedersen, who had led PNE AG on an interim basis since August 2024. Heiko Wuttke (born 1968) is a proven expert in the renewable energies sector. He has decades of experience as a manager. Since 2022, the engineering graduate has been CEO of 8.2 Consulting AG, which offers consulting services in the field of renewable energies. Prior to this, he demonstrated his skills as a manager in various companies in the energy sector. Among other things, Heiko Wuttke was a member of the Executive Board of PROKON Regenerative Energien eG, Director On- and Offshore Development Germany at Vattenfall Europe Windkraft GmbH and responsible for global onshore sales at REpower Systems AG. 'I am very much looking forward to the new task. PNE has a clear vision, a very good position on the market and, above all, highly motivated and competent employees,' says Heiko Wuttke. 'Together, we will continue PNE's success story and focus on profitable growth. Our goal is to continue to position PNE as a pioneer in the development of clean energy solutions both nationally and internationally.' Dirk Simons, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PNE AG, says: 'We are delighted to have Heiko Wuttke on board. He is an excellent addition to the Board of Management, which with Harald Wilbert as Chief Financial Officer and Roland Stanze as Chief Operating Officer consists of very experienced executives. They will continue on the path we have taken and lead PNE to further growth in its core markets. I would also like to thank Per Hornung Pedersen, who stepped into the breach following the departure of Markus Lesser and has taken on the role of CEO on an interim basis. He will remain a member of the Board of Management of PNE AG until the end of March 2025 without a specific area of responsibility.' About the PNE Group The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies. Contact: PNE AG

