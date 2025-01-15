Russia urges closer India-Pakistan ties to combat terrorism, proposes unified counterterrorism center

(MENAFN)

In order to tackle and organized crime in the area, Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov has called on for closer interaction among India and Pakistan, two adversaries, and has stated that relations with Afghanistan should also be reinforced. In line with the diplomat, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) might provide a forum for the nations to "ask questions, get answers."



Lavrov stressed the SCO's counterterrorism framework's ability to effectively address security concerns in Central and South Asia during a historic press meeting in Moscow on Tuesday.



“There is an exchange of information, considering that financing terrorism is linked to drug trafficking and other criminal activities,” he stated. The minister also said Russia’s push to set up a unified center within the SCO to war emerging threats, such as narcotics and human trafficking. He proposed this action could occur throughout this year.



“It is even more important to strengthen trust within the SCO, including within the format currently working on Afghanistan,” the minister declared, saying that actions against terrorism need merging efforts among Pakistan, Afghanistan and India.



