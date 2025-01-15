Engel & Völkers Middle East Named Exclusive Leasing Partner for Wafi City

(MENAFN- Clickon Group Mena) Engel & Völkers Middle East, a leader in premium residential and commercial services, proudly announces its exclusive partnership with Wafi City, one of Dubai’s most iconic shopping and entertainment destinations, as its leasing partner. This collaboration will see Engel & Völkers Middle East Commercial manage 100,000 sqft of high-quality retail space in Wafi City, offering unparalleled opportunities for businesses.



Wafi City is an ideal destination for established brands and emerging businesses, from fashion and electronics retailers to food and beverage outlets and showrooms. The retail spaces are ideal for businesses looking to capitalise on Wafi City’s established reputation and year-round consumer demand.



“We are thrilled to partner with Wafi City as their exclusive leasing partner. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering tailored retail solutions in prime locations. With our global expertise and deep understanding of Dubai’s retail market, we look forward to matching growing businesses with their perfect spaces,” said Alex Lourenco, Head of Commercial at Engel & Völkers Middle East.



The retail space at Wafi City stands out with its impressive array of features, including state-of-the-art facilities that provide modern and flexible layouts tailored to accommodate a variety of retail needs. Tenants benefit from customizable leasing terms, carefully designed to align with their specific business requirements. Additionally, the mall boasts ample parking and exceptional accessibility, ensuring unparalleled convenience for both customers and employees.

“At Wafi City, we are committed to delivering an outstanding experience across shopping, dining, and entertainment. Our partnership with Engel & Völkers Middle East allows us to introduce world-class retail brands to our visitors and enhance our dining and entertainment offerings. Their expertise and global reach make them the perfect ally to help us realise our vision for a comprehensive, exceptional visitor experience,” said Louwrens Marais, Property General Manager at Wafi Property L.L.C.

Engel & Völkers Commercial specialises in providing high-quality sales and leasing solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses across the retail, office, and industrial sectors. With a global presence and a local focus, Engel & Völkers empowers clients to achieve their commercial real estate goals seamlessly.



Wafi City is one of Dubai’s most iconic shopping and entertainment destinations. It offers a curated mix of retail, dining, and leisure experiences. Strategically located and featuring luxury brands, Wafi City remains a top choice for discerning shoppers.









MENAFN15012025007999016525ID1109092007