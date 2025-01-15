AI Infrastructure Growth: President Biden Signs New Executive Order

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) United States (US) President Joe Biden has approved an executive order encouraging the nation's private sector to develop artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The White House's official statement highlighted that the president signed the executive order to ensure the US leads in AI infrastructure development globally.

Biden's AI Infrastructure Executive Order

The order grants the Departments of and Defense the authority to rent land to private firms seeking to build AI infrastructure. said that the collaboration between the and the US government will ensure that the US takes the lead in AI infrastructure development globally.

The order also revealed that the federal sites must use most of the semiconductors manufactured in the US. It also noted that the government will oversee these developers' activities to ensure that the AI models they generate do not threaten the country's security.

Will Trump Sign Several Executive Orders on His First Day in Office?

Since his tenure as the US President, Biden has signed 157 executive orders, eight this year alone. One of his executive orders two years ago authorized government agencies to seek ways of developing a regulatory structure for cryptocurrencies.

The US president's order comes a day after he suggested a structure restricting the sale of semiconductors to firms outside the US. Many industry leaders have expressed their disapproval of the proposal, explaining that it could make US companies less competitive than their competitors in the global market.

Biden will leave office the same day Donald Trump is sworn in as the nation's new president. Last week, a Washington Post report claimed that Trump could sign several executive orders on his first day in office.

One such order addresses the crypto firms' lack of access to banking services. The president-elect could also fulfill his campaign promise of ensuring that all Bitcoins (BTC) are mined in the US and creating a strategic reserve from any BTC the US law enforcement agencies seize.